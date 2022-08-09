INDIANAPOLIS — A favorite Carmel espresso spot has a new and improved mobile espresso bar!

Rose & Lois is known for their locally roasted coffee and food. Their mobile espresso bar is something anyone can rent for a party, business event or to show appreciation for teachers as they head back to school!

Rachel Priddy, the founder and CEO, showed off some of their top drinks, including a Chai Tea Latte and a Pistachi-Oat Latte.

If you’d like to learn more about Rose & Lois and how to book the mobile espresso bar, click here.

