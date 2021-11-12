This 12-year-old girl will inspire your entrepreneurial spirit



INDIANAPOLIS — She knew what she wanted to do, and she went for it.

Sage Tousey, 12, is the owner of Sage & Folly Historical Apothecary, a company that makes 18th century teas, spices and beauty products.

She was inspired to create the business by her love for history, particularly the American Revolution.

Many of her products are historically accurate, and others are historically inspired with a bit of creative liberty.

You can find Sage and her products on Saturday, November 13 at the International Coffee & Tea Festival at Indy’s Global Village Welcome Center.

