Tickets for the Indianapolis Zoo’s Zoobilation go on sale Feb. 1

Zoobilation is back, with tickets going on sale Feb. 1. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ with the ‘Roos!”

Zoobilation is the Indianapolis Zoo’s largest black-tie fundraising event. Expect music, premium food and drinks, plus a wonderful party atmosphere–all to support the Zoo’s animal conservation mission.

Ticket sales open at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2022. Tickets typically sell out within minutes, so you’ll need to act quickly. The event itself is June 10 from 7 p.m. through midnight.

Learn more at the Indianapolis Zoo’s website.

