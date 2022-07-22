



INDIANAPOLIS — The legendary Tim Meadows of TV and movie fame stopped by Indy Now to chat ahead of his shows this weekend at Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis.

Meadows was one of the longest-running cast members on “Saturday Night Live,” and you also know him from shows like “The Goldbergs” and movies like “The Ladies Man.”

He has two performances at Helium tonight and two more Saturday night. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. both nights, and tickets are still available.

Originally from Detroit, Meadows started his improv career in Michigan before training at Second City in Chicago with fellow legendary comedians like Chris Farley. That’s where “SNL” discovered him, and Meadows went on to appear on the show for 10 seasons.

Meadows said his comedy shows are about the audience getting to know who he is. Most people know him from TV and movies but aren’t as familiar with his stand-up, he said. He takes on real-life issues like marriage, kids, divorce and being a Black man in America — but of course through the lens of humor.

Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt are big fans of Meadows, so we couldn’t let him leave the studio without a quick line in the voice of his “The Ladies’ Man” character, which started on SNL and later became a movie. Luckily, he was happy to oblige.