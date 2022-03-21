Charrie Stambaugh of Photog Boss Babe stops by Indy Now to share advice about what couples should search for when they’re on the hunt for the perfect photographer to capture their wedding day.

Charrie has been a photographer for 10 years and is no stranger to capturing weddings. Watch as she shares tips on picking the right wedding photographer including how to research their reputation, how to reach out to them and what to ask, and how to avoid being scammed.

In 2020, wedding costs averaged $17,000 and wedding photography can be a big part of that cost. But memories fade so make sure you do your due diligence and pick someone who will make your magical day unforgettable.