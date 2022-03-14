No matter how old you are, you probably can’t eat some of what you ate years ago and still get the same result. This morning, we’re learning about nutrition in your 30s, 40s, and 50s with Lifetime trainer and coach Raychel Hamersley.

As we age, our metabolism starts slowing down in we’ve become more susceptible to chronic diseases. So, it’s important to focus on at all ages nutrient-dense foods, but more important as we age to help prevent those diseases.

Across the board, we need food that is high are rich in protein because people tend to not get as much protein in their diets. Focusing on foods high in good fatty omega threes, especially anti-inflammatory foods.

Protein for people in their 30s

For people in their 30s, they can get their protein in while getting their morning coffee fix. Put some protein powder in milk and blend it up before putting the milk in coffee.

Protein for people in their 40s

For people in their 40s, they can get their protein in during a quick snack. With chocolate chia protein balls, people can get their collagen, peanut butter, chocolate, and chia mix on for a quick snack. This promotes healthy hair, skin, and nails along with having some fatty acids in the mix.

Protein for people in their 50’s

A nice healthy dinner full of high fatty acids has some blueberries and bell peppers, an olive oil-based dressing, and some salmon.

For more tips, visit the Lifetime website. WWW.Lifetime.life.