TMZ celebrity update: Britney’s blue Christmas and Mariah’s billion

INDIANAPOLIS — Our friend Charles Latibeaudiere from TMZ joins us one more time before Christmas with news about two pop music powerhouses.

He talks Britney Spears’ recent social posts about the tension in her family this holiday season, plus the possibility of new music from the star.

Rumors about new music began circulating after she posted this interesting video of herself belting it out in front of a mirror.

Latibeaudiere also fills us in on a huge milestone for Mariah Carey: 1 billion streams (on Spotify alone) of her 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

(Don’t pretend you haven’t been listening to it on repeat.)

Carey reportedly makes anywhere from $750,000 to $1.5 million each year from that song, he said. That’s more than enough to live on for life, even if she never sang another note.