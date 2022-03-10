Each week we check in with Charlie Neff, TMZ Senior News Producer, to get the latest on what’s happening in Hollywood.

Neff says Bank of America has apologized to movie director Ryan Coogler. Coogler was mistakenly put in handcuffs in Atlanta after trying to legally withdraw $12,000 back in January. He was wearing a face mask and glasses and handed the teller a handwritten note. Coogler told TMZ Bank of America addressed the situation.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are newly engaged, and as Charlie points out, they are clearly enjoying themselves. TMZ says eyewitnesses told them the couple was making a heavy display of PDA.

