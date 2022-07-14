



INDIANAPOLIS — TMZ Senior News Producer Charlie Neff hooked us with these juicy updates.

TMZ broke the story that Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby via surrogate with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pair are no longer together after multiple cheating scandals, including the latest where it was revealed that Thompson fathered a baby with another woman.

The baby, reportedly a boy, could come any day or might have already been born, according to Neff.





The Britney Spears family drama continues after a judge ruled this week that her father, Jamie Spears, will have to sit down for a deposition to discuss his handling of the conservatorship that was in place for 10 years. An exact date has not yet been set, but the judge ordered it done by Aug. 12.

A lawyer for the pop singer wants to question the dad on financials throughout the course of the conservatorship, as well as things like whether he planted a listening device in her room.