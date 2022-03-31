INDIANAPOLIS — The Academy asked Will Smith to leave after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars Sunday night, but Smith refused.

That’s according to TMZ’s Michael Babcock, who joined Indy Now Thursday with the latest on the story that’s still making headlines four days later.

Rock very briefly addressed the slap at a comedy show in Boston Wednesday night, opening the show by asking the audience, “So how was your weekend?”

Then he got serious, saying he’s “still trying to process” what happened and that he would perform the comedy show he prepared before he was slapped at the Oscars.

After the incident, ticket prices to Rock’s comedy shows skyrocketed online, selling for $800 or more. Rock will be in Indianapolis Tuesday, June 14 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, and ticket prices for that show have gone through the roof, too.

According to Babcock, senior news producer at TMZ, two executives, including the president of The Academy, approached Will Smith after the slap and asked him to leave, but Smith said that wasn’t going to happen. Shortly after, he took the stage to accept the Best Actor award.

“They were furious,” he said. “They tried to get him to leave but he just wouldn’t do it.”

The Academy is investigating and there’s a chance they could strip Smith of his Oscar, although that’s unlikely, Babcock said. They could also decide to ban him from future events.

“They have options, and I would be surprised if they didn’t do anything, judging by how upset they’ve been,” Babcock said.

“You know, it’s funny, people said the ratings have been bad the last couple years and the show was boring. Well, at least for one night, it wasn’t boring.”