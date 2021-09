INDIANAPOLIS -- A recent investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor revealed Top Golf, which owns a location in Fishers, has failed to pay overtime to eligible managerial staff members.

What started as the discovery of violations at the company's location in Loudon, Virginia eventually resulted in the recovery of $750,063 in back wages for 255 employees in 25 states. In Indiana, the investigation resulted in five employees recovering a total of $18,850.67.