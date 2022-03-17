INDIANAPOLIS — Most people don’t just get lucky when it comes to finances.

Financial success typically involves long-term planning and a lot of small steps taken over time, according to Andy Mattingly of Forum Credit Union.

In this St. Patrick’s Day edition of Smart Money Minute, Mattingly says the No. 1 mistake people making is failing to plan and save early for retirement.

He also shares the top five habits of financially successful folks.

