Top reasons people are losing their hair, including from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – Have you noticed thinning hair in the last year? Did you have COVID-19?

We Grow Hair Indy says they’re seeing more people notice hair loss as a longterm symptom of the Coronavirus.

We Grow Hair Indy offers a free in person or virtual evaluation to help figure out why you may be losing your hair. The top reasons include genetics or side effects from medications.

The clinic is known for their multi-unit hair grafting procedure. Read more about it and the thousands of patients they’ve treated over the years here.

