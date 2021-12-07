Top three tips for managing holiday stress

INDIANAPOLIS – The holidays can be a stressful time. That’s why we brought in an expert from Infinity Wellness Associates to tell us the top three ways you can manage holiday stress.

Setting Healthy Boundaries – Say no if you can’t commit and don’t feel bad about it! Managing Expectations – Think ahead of time about some potential issues that may come up and be prepared! Self Care – It’s not just taking a bubble bath. Self care is about being true to you. If you don’t want to be around other people, have a night in by yourself. If you need some camaraderie, check in with those you get good vibes from.

Watch the video above to see some deep breathing tips to help you manage stress. You should do the breathing exercise 3 times a day.