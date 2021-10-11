Transforming your mental wellbeing

INDIANAPOLIS – Whether it’s traditional therapy or a different type of therapeutic experience, the act of dedicating time to our emotional wellbeing can be transformational. Licensed Therapist, Speaker, and Podcaster Danielle Ireland, joins Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt in-studio in honor of World Mental Health Day, which took place yesterday!

Danielle is graciously offering our Indy Now viewers 20% Off her guided journal, Treasured, and meditation series! Head over to www.danielleireland.com, and use code, INDYNOW at checkout!

