Treat yourself to ‘Christmas Eve in a box’ with Kringle Krate

The holidays are full of family traditions, but it can be nice to throw in some new ideas every once in a while!

Franklin mom Abby Robertson has created Kringle Krate, a one-stop shop for families spending Christmas Eve together.

Kringle Krate’s Christmas Eve activity box is essentially an activity box families can do together as they prepare for Santa’s arrival. It includes items for baking cookies for Santa, a family scavenger hunt, and other activities.

Indy Now viewers can use the code “FOX59” to get 10% off their order.

