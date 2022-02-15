INDIANAPOLIS — If you can’t get your kids to stay still for five minutes, let alone a whole show, no problem.

The little ones are encouraged to dance and sing along when Trolls Live! comes to Indy Feb. 26 and 27.

Performances are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday, at the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis. Doors open an hour ahead of the shows.

Tickets range in price from $18.50 to $128.50 for the VIP experience that includes premium seating, photos, and a meet and greet with Poppy and Branch. They’re on sale now.

Proof of a negative test or a COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend.