Indianapolis-based Traders Brewing Company recently celebrated its fourth anniversary. Located at 86th and Zionsville Road, this brewery offers local brews with strong family ties.

Beer lovers will find plenty of options to sample at Traders Brewin, from amber ales with a taste of caramel to easy-drinking Belgian blondes perfect for a warm summer day. Traders Brewing Co. even offers a Mug Club lifetime membership where a one-time fee can earn loyal customers bigger pours and bigger glasses.

Check out their website for more information.