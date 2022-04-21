An Indiana University graduate is using his life as a way to inspire children in Indiana, and this week is helping raise money for a local organization that focuses on education and child advocacy.

Growing up, Dr. Richard White experienced homelessness, but has gone on to become a world class symphony musician.

The tuba player is an author, professor and is the subject of an upcoming movie which you can found out more about on his website.

He will perform and share his story Friday at the Go Blue for Kids Gala which benefits Kids’ Voice of Indiana.

More information can be found at the Kids’ Voice of Indiana website.