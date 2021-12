TV legend and former ‘Tonight Show’ host Jay Leno’s show ‘You Bet Your Life’ got picked up for season two. It’s the remake of the quiz show hosted by Groucho Marx.

Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks joined us to talk about a new contest they’re doing. If you think you have what it takes to make them laugh, submit your jokes here. The best 10 jokes will one $1,000. The winner will get a phone call from Jay Leno.

See the video above to see Jay and Kevin’s advice for Jillian and Ryan as co-hosts.