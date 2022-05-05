INDIANAPOLIS — Singer Jamie Miller, a former contestant on The Voice UK whose songs have been streamed half a billion times, performed live on Indy Now today.

He’s in town ahead of a Saturday show with Jesse McCartney at The Vogue in Broad Ripple, part of his first American tour. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Miller, 24, sang “I Lost Myself In Loving You,” a single from his just-released debut EP on Atlantic Records.

The song was inspired by a breakup last year, Miller said — one of the most difficult times of his life.







“I feel like I put all the pain and I took it to the studio and I just let loose on the mic,” he said. “Turned the pain into beauty.”

The Voice UK was an amazing stepping stone for his career, said Miller, who has since received praise from big music stars like Kelly Clarkson.

Miller hails from a small town in the UK called Cardiff, but he didn’t let humble beginnings stop him from pursuing a singing career, despite what naysayers said.

“People told me that I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing now, and I want people to know no matter where you come from you’re able to achieve those dreams,” he said.