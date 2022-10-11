If you’re looking for a unique gift this holiday season, check out The Prairie General in SoBro. The shop’s focus is on quality, interesting goods that are sustainable beautiful and practical and can’t be found in big box stores.

Prairie General is open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find the store at 1057 E 54th Street, Suite K in Indy.

