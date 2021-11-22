Unique Christmas experience with the Conservatory Crossing at Indy’s Garfield Park

Fake snow, trains, a model village and tropical plants all make the Christmas experience at the Conservatory Cross at Garfield Park a unique event for Indy residents.

Elizabeth Schleicher, assistant manager of the Garfield Park Conservatory, stopped by to talk with Jillian and Ryan about some of the displays up now.

The Conservatory Crossing opens Friday, November 26 and runs through January 2, but is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

For more information go to the Indy Parks website.