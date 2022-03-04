INDIANAPOLIS — Spring Break season is upon us, so maybe you’re gearing up for some much-needed fun and relaxation.

In today’s Smart Money Minute segment, Andy Mattingly of Forum Credit Union offers tips for making the most of your trip without going broke, from how to save on upfront travel costs to how to protect yourself from hidden fees and fraudsters.

To avoid spending more than you can afford:

Set a daily budget in advance so you know how much you’re comfortable spending.

Read the fine print to make sure you’re not surprised by hidden fees.

Book lodging last minute if you can to take advantage of deals, and wait to book activities until you arrive, when you’re more likely to get a discount.

And to make sure the whole trip doesn’t go bust:

Do some independent research before booking to make sure the place actually exists and it’s what you expected.

Never wire funds to pay for a trip — that’s money you’ll never get back if you’re being scammed. Use a credit card so you can have the charges reversed, if needed.

Consider vacation insurance in case something unexpected comes up and you have to cancel.