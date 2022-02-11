If grab-and-go sounds like your shopping style, this might be your place

INDIANAPOLIS — Still not sure what to get your sweetie for Valentine’s Day? Better get on it if you don’t want to get in trouble.

Stomping Ground, located on the near east side of Indy close to downtown, joined us with a few grab-and-go options from the store, which celebrated its one-year anniversary Friday.

The shop sells plants, books, cards, jewelry, candy and other gift items.

For Valentine’s Day, Stomping Ground has created ready-made gift boxes for a variety of interests. There are boxes for plant lovers, tea lovers and, of course, chocolate lovers. If you enjoy a Valentine’s cocktail but your bartending skills are lacking, there’s a chocolate magic martini kit.

They also have a rose bar set up to create your own bouquet, choosing from a variety of colors. You can stick to one color or, if you’re feeling wild, mix and match.

Stomping Ground, 1625 Nowland Avenue, is open Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you stop in this weekend and mention this segment on Indy Now, you’ll get a 10% discount on Candy Club candy.