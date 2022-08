INDIANAPOLIS – Artwork by local Veterans will be on display to the public at Arts for Lawrence on August 24 from 3:00-7:00 pm. Over 30 pieces of art from among ten different categories will be exhibited. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through creative arts therapies and provides Veterans with the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression in visual art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music.

