INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Diersing and Daniel Wood from Vintage Collective joins us in the studio today to give us a sneak peek of the upcoming Vintage Collective Flea Market taking place in Boggstown Sunday, May 22nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The flee market will feature a hundred vintage vendors, live music, and is free to the public.

