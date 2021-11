INDIANAPOLIS - We started off this morning cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We won't warm up a whole lot today, only topping off in the lower 40s with sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s with increasing clouds.

Saturday will be mild with mostly cloudy skies. A spotty sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Showers will move in overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.