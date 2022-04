You are what you eat and drink. Vitapod wants to help you make a difference one pod at a time.

Sydney Sadick joined us to talk about Vitapod. You pop a pod into their water bottle to have drinks like blueberry pomegrante filled with vitamins. They have a beauty mix that contains collagen, biotin and vitamin E to give you glowing skin.

