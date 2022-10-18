INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday season rapidly approaching and colder weather starting to come in, one local group has a few ways the whole family can volunteer in the community.

City Moms, an Indianapolis-based community group and blog for local mothers, joined Indy Now on Tuesday to break down the different ways to get parents, children and everyone in between involved in charitable work this season.

Kristina O’Connor, an executive writer at City Moms, highlighted a few of these, including a neighborhood cleanup for busy families or taking young children with you when delivering meals or collecting donations.

For more information, watch the IndyNow segment above or visit thecitymoms.org.