Dioselim Garcia, chef and CEO of local business Waldis Cake, moved to the US from Venezuela seven years ago to start her artisan home bakery.

Waldis Cake makes all of their creations from scratch. Garcia previously went to culinary school before starting the business.

The business offers a variety of baked good options, including lemonade raspberry cheesecake macaroons and the “just for adults” margarita inside key lime pie macaroons.

Waldis Cake is currently doing an Easter giveaway promotion. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @WaldisCakes.