The play War Behind Bars hits the stage at the Madam C.J. Walker Theater Jan. 8 and Jan. 9. It’s based on the book by Tyrone L. Edwards Sr. The book is described as a ‘tale of how individuals came together to do the will of God to grab the attention of a man who God has strong plans for.’

War Behind Bars will have three showings this weekend.

Jan 8, 2022 @ 3:30 & 6:30 p.m.

Jan 9, 2022 @ 4:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets here.