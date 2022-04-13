INDIANAPOLIS — A new kind of circus is coming to town.

Cirque Italia, the first traveling water circus in the U.S., will be at Greenwood Park Mall April 14-17 and Castleton Square Mall April 21-24.

Indy Now’s Jillian Deam got a little preview of the show and helped perform a trick. What do you think: Is she ready for the real thing?







There are no animals in this European-style circus — all performers are human. You’ll see jugglers, aerial tricks, acrobatics, canons, contortionists and more.

The stage lifts up to reveal a 35,000-square-foot water tank that’s part of the pirate-themed show.

Tickets range in price from $10-$50. Use the promo code ‘FREE’ to get one free children’s ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket on level 2 or 3.