



INDIANAPOLIS — Most of us eat watermelon in a sweet, dessert-like way, but it also works with savory flavors. Chef Tanorria Askew has three ways to try it.

Chili lime watermelon — This recipe is in her “Staples + 5” cookbook. Dip the sliced watermelon in lime juice and then add a dusting of the spice rub. If you really want to amp things up, soak the watermelon in vodka first.

Watermelon salad — Toss your chopped watermelon with seedless cucumber, red onion, lime juice and feta for a fresh salad or summer side dish. You can also add a little oil, but it’s not a must.

Pickled watermelon rinds — Use any pickling recipe (there’s one in Askew’s cookbook, too). Eat these as a snack or use them as a topping for savory meals like pork tacos.

Askew, who was a finalist on the seventh season of “MasterChef,” is an Indianapolis-based personal chef and owner of Tanorria’s Table. She also hosts a podcast called “Black Girls Eating.”



