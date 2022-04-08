INDIANAPOLIS — We now realize this was a risky thing to try on live TV.

In today’s Say It Ain’t Social, Ryan Ahlwardt and Kerrigan Arnold taste-tested some of the weird food combinations Indy Now viewers shared with us.













They included Doritos dipped in cottage cheese, sour cream and onion chips on a peanut butter sandwich, and a boiled egg dipped in hummus.

Our opinions ranged from “not my first choice but, OK, it’s edible” to “really. can’t. get. this. down.”

Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more. Want to be on Indy Now?