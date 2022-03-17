WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indy Now’s Ryan Ahlwardt stopped in Westfield to check out a recent bathroom remodel by The Lifestyle Group.

The remodel features a steam shower with glass up to the ceiling, quartzite countertops and a freestanding tub, among other upgrades.





Geoff Horen, CEO of The Lifestyle Group, called the project a main bathroom “face lift” because all the fixtures stayed in the same place but everything was upgraded with modern finishes.

Indy-based The Lifestyle Group is a home renovation and remodeling company with a designer on staff that has been in business 23 years.