



INDIANAPOLIS — You might think of a pharmacist as someone who recommends the best cough medicine for your sick child or the best cream to treat a bee sting.

Add to that: advice on selecting wine.

Ella Community Pharmacy, with locations in Westfield and Sheridan, has its own wine club, offering monthly selections picked by Owner and Pharmacist Dr. Erik Angelotti and fellow Pharmacist Dr. Becca Graham.

Angelotti, who co-owns the independent pharmacy with his wife, Dr. Lindsey Angelotti, and can also be found on Instagram or TikTok showing off his killer dance moves, visited the show to tell us how this unexpected combination came to be.

“So it actually started with the fact that I knew nothing about wine. When I went into a liquor store I had no idea what I was getting into or where to start,” Angelotti said. “So we were like, ‘You know what, why don’t we learn about our wines that we’re going to sponsor in our store?'”

They started Wine at the Pharm, an Instagram video series reviewing the unique or hard-to-find wines sold at the Westfield store, then eventually launched Ella’s Wine Club.

The wine club is $40 per month for two hand-selected wines. Choose two reds, two whites or one of each. A three-month minimum commitment is required.

For more information or to sign up, visit the Ella Community Pharmacy website and click on the ‘wine and spirits’ tab. Use the promo code INDYNOW for $5 off the first month.