





INDIANAPOLIS — You’re invited to Westminster Village North next week for a glimpse of what retirement life is like in the 57-acre community, located just south of Geist Reservoir.

The community’s first open house in 2.5 years is next Wednesday, June 8 from 2-4 p.m. There will be snacks, entertainment and tours of the campus. Guests will also have the opportunity to chat with current residents to learn more about the atmosphere and the lifestyle.

Westminster Village North is a nonprofit retirement community that offers a variety of housing types and care levels, from independent-living standalone homes and luxury apartments to assisted living and memory care, when and if that’s needed.

There are fun activities and entertainment happening all the time, Director of Marketing Laura Roman said.

“Instead of staying at home and maybe feeling isolated, they’re able to be around others that are the same age and participate in activities,” Roman said. “It’s not like ‘going to the home.’ It’s going to your next journey in life and really enjoying that part of life.”

You can RSVP for the open house at westminstervillage.com, but advance notice is not required.