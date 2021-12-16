Be on Indy Now

Westminster Village North reminds everyone to check on loved ones

Indy Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

INDIANAPOLIS – The holidays are the perfect time to check in on loved ones and friends who may be aging and going through changes in their physical and emotional health. Marketing Director Laura Roman with Westminster Village North chats about this.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News