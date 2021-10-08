What films to see in theaters & Heartland Film Fest

INDIANAPOLIS – Where to spend your money this weekend at the theater, with our friend Christopher Lloyd of The Film Yap! Christopher also gives us his top picks from this year’s Heartland Film Fest.

New in Theaters:

No Time to Die — Daniel Craig is back for one last outing as James Bond in this grim but game film that sometimes feels more like a “gang’s all here” roundup of past figures and plotlines. Read more

Heartland Film Festival: Chris’ Picks

IMBPREZ — This superb documentary profiles Indianapolis’ own Brian Presnell, who turns urban waste lumber into objects that will inspire the eye and shake your heart. Read more

King Richard — Will Smith stars in this biopic of the father of tennis queens Serena and Venus Williams, which they executive-produced themselves in a portrait of a loving but demanding teacher.

Belfast — Tons of Oscar buzz for Kenneth Branaugh’s semi-autobiographical portrait of a working class family caught up in the tumult of 1969 Ireland.

The French Dispatch — Wes Anderson gathers his favorite cast of actors for another twee comedy that brings to life a collection of stories published in an American expat literature magazine.

Spencer — Kristen Stewart stars in this portrait of Princess Diana, which follows her courtship, marriage and estrangement from Britain’s royal family.