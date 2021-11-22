What is pickleball? Only the fastest-growing sport in the country

INDIANAPOLIS — Just to be clear: No food is harmed in the playing of this game.

Pickleball, named after a dog called Pickles, not brined cucumbers, is a mix of tennis, badminton and ping-pong that is exploding in popularity.

It’s played with a paddle and a Wiffle-type ball on a court that’s half the size of a traditional tennis court.

Rick Witsken, boys and girls tennis coach at Zionsville Middle School, stopped by Monday to show us what this sport is all about and give us a little lesson.

He’s pretty qualifed, since he’s one of the top 10 pro pickleball players in the country.

Visit Witsken’s website to learn more about Rickleball — er, pickleball — and upcoming tournaments in Indiana.