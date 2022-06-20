INDIANAPOLIS — It’s fair season so Jeremiah Tevebaugh the Executive Director of the Marion County Fair stopped by to share what fairgoers can expect at this summer’s fair. He was joined by the 2021 Queen, Hannah Oelschlager and the 2021 Princess Sammie Baker. The Marion County Fair opens Friday, June 24th and goes until Sunday, 3rd. This year’s fair will feature roller coasters, axe throwing, a petting zoo, zombie paint ball and more!

To learn more about the Marion County Fair visit marioncountyfair.org.