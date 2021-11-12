What’s brewing this weekend? The International Coffee and Tea Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Plenty of coffee and tea will be brewed up this weekend, as Indy welcomes the 2nd Annual International Coffee and Tea Festival to the International Marketplace Coalition’s Global Village Welcome Center.

12-year-old Sage Tousey, owner of Sage and Folly Historical Apothecary, joined Ryan and Jillian to talk about the festival while sharing some of her teas and their history.

The International Coffee and Tea Festival runs Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 for ages 18-64 and $10 for 5-17.