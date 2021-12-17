Be on Indy Now

What’s new in theaters this weekend with The Film Yap

Indy Now
Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

New in Theaters:

Spider-Man: No Way Home – A colossal trilogy-capper that wins big by playing to the smaller moments. Spider-Man must fight foes old and new when the multiverse goes snafu. Read more

Nightmare Alley – Guillermo del Toro’s remake of a film noir about a Depression-era carny who gets into a mentalism act and starts using it to rip off the rich. Atmospheric and convoluted. Read more

Swan Song – Mahershala Ali stars in this cerebral sci-fi drama about a man dying of cancer who replaces himself with a cloned copy, then starts to have cold feet.

The Novice – Debut writer/director makes an intense sports drama with an outstanding lead performance from Isabelle Fuhrman. Read more

Cool on Streaming:

The Witcher Season 2 – Henry Cavill is back for another round as the anti-hero sorceror/warrior Geralt as he battles rumors of end times.

Follow @christophelloyd and @TheFilmYap on Twitter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News