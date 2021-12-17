What’s new in theaters this weekend with The Film Yap

New in Theaters:

Spider-Man: No Way Home – A colossal trilogy-capper that wins big by playing to the smaller moments. Spider-Man must fight foes old and new when the multiverse goes snafu. Read more

Nightmare Alley – Guillermo del Toro’s remake of a film noir about a Depression-era carny who gets into a mentalism act and starts using it to rip off the rich. Atmospheric and convoluted. Read more

Swan Song – Mahershala Ali stars in this cerebral sci-fi drama about a man dying of cancer who replaces himself with a cloned copy, then starts to have cold feet.

The Novice – Debut writer/director makes an intense sports drama with an outstanding lead performance from Isabelle Fuhrman. Read more

Cool on Streaming:

The Witcher Season 2 – Henry Cavill is back for another round as the anti-hero sorceror/warrior Geralt as he battles rumors of end times.

