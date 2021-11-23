What’s the best game to play with your family this Thanksgiving?

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re all getting ready to be with our friends and family this Thanksgiving, and many of you may be wondering — what’s the best game to play with them?

Jayson Manship of Moonshot Games in Noblesville has a few options for you.

  • Half Truth – a multiple choice game made by Ken Jennings and Richard Garfield
  • Super Fight – a game where you need to convince the crowd you’re right
  • Squadro – a 2-person checkers-like game with strategy

Check out Moonshot Games at their 2 locations, in Noblesville and on Mass Ave. They carry about 4,000 board games.

