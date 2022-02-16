Small donation request turns into pallets of food, but shelter still needs volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS — Malia Wood set out to collect a few treats for residents of Wheeler Mission in downtown Indy, first for New Year’s Day and then for Super Bowl Sunday.

She ended up with boxes and pallets of food donations for the nonprofit, which provides meals, shelter and recovery programs to people in need.

“Long story short, people are great,” she said.







Wood, 36, first connected with Wheeler Mission when her husband’s company, Renovia, provided funds to have pizzas delivered to their charity of choice. On New Year’s Day, they were able to deliver 77 pizzas to the men’s and women’s shelters.

“It was during those couple of hours that my husband and I saw a real need from our community,” she said. “The team at Wheeler is wonderful. The residents … are equally as lovely and grateful and respectful. While serving the pizzas to the men we asked the chef, ‘What do you need?'”

The response to her first Facebook post was so overwhelming that Wood reached out again for Super Bowl Sunday. The chef at Wheeler Mission was planning a special meal of wings, meatballs and a nacho bar, and she wanted to contribute sodas the residents could enjoy, rather than their usual water.

Her goal was to collect around 200 cans, but with donations she was able to drop off 1,700, plus about 200 baked goods.

Despite the community’s generosity, there’s one thing Wheeler Mission still needs: volunteers to serve food. On days when the shelter doesn’t have volunteers, staff and residents work very long days prepping for, cooking, serving, and cleaning up after breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Wood and her husband are working on a rotation to fill four to five slots on Friday nights with their own family, friends and coworkers.

For more information on Wheeler Mission or how to help, visit the shelter’s website or contact them directly.









