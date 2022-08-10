INDIANAPOLIS – Where is Mike G? This week, he is at Baby Got Brunch! Here are his top three reasons to go to this event!
- Sample unique brunch items from a wide array of local vendors, there are over 25 vendors at this event!
- The drinks! Bloody Marys, bottomless mimosas, and an open bar!
- A portion of the tickets goes to support a local nonprofit organization that fights the youth hunger crisis.
Tickets are $65 for general admission and $95 for VIP. General admission begins at 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. VIP begins at 10 a.m. This event is 21 years old and up and is located at Victory Field.