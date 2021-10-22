Where to spend your money at the theaters this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Our favorite film critic, Christopher Lloyd of The Film Yap is back to let us know where to spend our money at the theaters this weekend!

New in Theaters:

Dune — Grimmer and grander than the 1984 version, this new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel mostly sets up the coming second half of the story. Read more

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain — Benedict Cumberbatch plays the eclectic 19th-century illustrator of cats who struggled with mental health challenges his whole life.

Mass — Two married couples meet in attempt to sort out the tragic encounter between their two sons in this power, intimate drama. Read more

Ron’s Gone Wrong — A socially awkward boy gets a robot as a new friend, but when he starts to malfunction it attracts the wrong kind of attention in this animated tale.

Cool on Streaming:The Harder They Fall — Spaghetti Westerns meet Blaxploitation in this brutal, stylish reckoning between two gangs of outlaws in a story that has no heroes. Read more

