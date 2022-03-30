INDIANAPOLIS — March 30 is National Doctor’s Day and having a doctor that you identify with and see every year is critical to sustained care and prevention.

At least 25% of Americans don’t have a primary care physician. Those people fall back on urgent care, which can be expensive, out-of-network, and dependent on the whims of the waiting room.

Doctors, especially your family doctor, are there to make sure you are meeting your preventative care needs and to monitor for big problems before they become big. In honor of National Doctor’s Day, we’d remind everyone who hasn’t seen their doctor since before the pandemic to get an appointment on the books.

For those who don’t have a doctor at all, many doctors in the Hancock Health system are taking on patients.