There’s still plenty of time to get your loved one a gift they will treasure for the holidays.

But if you’re stumped, style and beauty expert Nicole Rene can help.

She shared some gift ideas including a Lancome fragrance set, a candle collection, and a collection of skin care items.

If that sounds good to you, you can enter to win those items in a giveaway.

Just email IndyNow@FOX59.com to enter.